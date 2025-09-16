Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a visiting US Congressional delegation that Americans should recognise the benefits they receive from Israel, pointing to cell phones, medicines and food.

Speaking in West Jerusalem, Netanyahu pushed back against claims that Israel is isolated due to growing international criticism of its genocide in Gaza and restrictions on arms shipments.

"Some of them have stopped weapon component shipments. Can we get out of this? Yes, we can. We're pretty good at producing weapons," Netanyahu said.

"Like intelligence, we share both with the United States. A good chunk of your intel. And our weapon systems, we share with the United States."

Break this siege

He expressed appreciation for what he called "the bipartisan support in military matters to Israel in previous years, and today as well," adding: "We cherish the fact that we have the constancy of American support despite the attempts to erode it."

Turning to Israeli exports, Netanyahu asked the delegation: "Do you have cell phones? Do you have cell phones here? You're holding a piece of Israel right there. A lot of the cell phones, the medicines, the food — you eat cherry tomatoes? You know where that was made? I don't like cherry tomatoes, but it's an Israeli product, as are so many other things."

He framed these as contributions "for the betterment of all mankind and womankind" and said they show Israel "can make things, we can produce things."

Netanyahu insisted Israel would eventually achieve greater independence from foreign suppliers.

"Equally, we will eventually create the independence that we need so that those in Western Europe who think they can deny us things will not succeed. We can break this siege, and we will," he said.

His comments come as Israel faces increasing scrutiny over its genocide in Gaza, with Washington providing billions of dollars in military assistance.

Isolation over Gaza genocide