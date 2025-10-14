WAR ON GAZA
Former US President Biden commends Trump for Gaza ceasefire
"The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war," says Joe Biden.
“I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line,” Biden says. / AA
October 14, 2025

Former US President Joe Biden has commended President Donald Trump for the Gaza ceasefire deal.

“The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war,” said Biden on X on Tuesday.

“I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line,” he added.

Former President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken both claimed some credit for Trump's Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday, Fox News reported.

On Monday, Blinken said Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza was based on one developed by the Biden administration.

In a lengthy post on X, Blinken outlined how Trump was able to secure the peace agreement, the broadcaster said.

“I also commend President Trump for reaffirming the key principles we established for Gaza at the outset of the war - no platform for terrorism, no annexation, no occupation, no forced population transfers - and for making clear the overall goal is to create the conditions for a credible pathway to a Palestinian state,” said Blinken on X.

According to Fox News, when asked about Blinken’s posts aboard Air Force One, Trump said: "Everybody knows it’s a joke. Look, they did such a bad job. This should have never happened."

"If just a decent president - not a great president like me - if a decent president were in, you wouldn’t have had the Russia-Ukraine (war)," Trump said, adding: "This was bad policy by Biden and Obama."

SOURCE:AA
