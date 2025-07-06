Russian President Vladimir Putin told BRICS leaders that the era of liberal globalisation was obsolete and that the future belonged to swiftly growing emerging markets which should enhance the use of their national currencies for trade.

"Everything indicates that the model of liberal globalisation is becoming obsolete," Putin said in televised remarks to the summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6.

"The centre of business activity is shifting towards the emerging markets."

Putin spoke via video link to the summit due to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court which alleges he is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow says the warrant is unfounded and pointless.

BRICS - an idea thought up inside Goldman Sachs two decades ago to describe the growing economic clout of China and other major emerging markets - is now a group that accounts for 45 percent of the world's population.