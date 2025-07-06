WORLD
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Putin told BRICS leaders the era of liberal globalisation is over and urged emerging economies to trade in national currencies, as the bloc eyes a shift in global power away from the West.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the opening meeting of BRICS Summit remotely in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 6, 2025. / Reuters
July 6, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin told BRICS leaders that the era of liberal globalisation was obsolete and that the future belonged to swiftly growing emerging markets which should enhance the use of their national currencies for trade.

"Everything indicates that the model of liberal globalisation is becoming obsolete," Putin said in televised remarks to the summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6.

"The centre of business activity is shifting towards the emerging markets."

Putin spoke via video link to the summit due to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court which alleges he is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow says the warrant is unfounded and pointless.

BRICS - an idea thought up inside Goldman Sachs two decades ago to describe the growing economic clout of China and other major emerging markets - is now a group that accounts for 45 percent of the world's population.

Putin also called on the BRICS countries to step up cooperation in a range of spheres including natural resources, logistics, trade and finance.

The five core BRICS members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - account for more than $28 trillion in nominal Gross Domestic Product in dollar terms while the Group of Seven accounts for more than $51 trillion, according the International Monetary Fund.

Much of the economic clout of BRICS, which also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, though, comes from China, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the combined clout the BRICS members.

