POLITICS
2 min read
North Korea displays new long-range missile at military parade celebrating Kim Jong-Un’s leadership
The new Hwasong-20 missile is described as the "most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system."
North Korea displays new long-range missile at military parade celebrating Kim Jong-Un’s leadership
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks alongside General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. / Reuters
October 11, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has showcased his military’s most advanced weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at a massive military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

The parade, which began Friday night in Pyongyang and was attended by foreign dignitaries, underscored Kim’s growing diplomatic standing and his continued push to develop weapons capable of targeting the continental United States and rivals in Asia.

According to the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the newly revealed ICBM, named Hwasong-20, is the "most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system" in North Korea’s arsenal.

The missile has yet to be tested but could be prepared for launch in the coming weeks, observers said.

In addition to the Hwasong-20, the parade featured shorter-range ballistic, cruise and supersonic missiles, which Pyongyang has previously described as capable of carrying nuclear warheads for strikes against South Korean targets.

Kim, who presided over the event, called for further strengthening of the country’s nuclear deterrent.

RelatedTRT World - Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement

Modernising capabilities

Recommended

"Our military must continue to evolve into an invincible force that eliminates all threats," Kim said in a speech quoted by KCNA, though he did not directly name the United States or South Korea.

The display came amid increasing military activity in the region.

US and South Korean intelligence agencies have recently warned that Pyongyang could conduct an ICBM or satellite launch ahead of a possible new round of negotiations with Washington.

Analysts say the unveiling of the Hwasong-20 signals North Korea’s determination to modernise its strategic capabilities despite international sanctions.

"This parade serves both as domestic propaganda and a message to foreign powers that Kim’s nuclear ambitions are advancing," said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

North Korea has conducted more than 30 missile tests so far this year, including several that analysts believe were designed to test solid-fuel propulsion and multi-warhead technology.

The anniversary parade was among the largest in recent years, featuring troops, tanks and drone formations alongside the missile units.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Madagascar’s president warns of ‘attempted coup’ after soldiers join protests
China ‘not afraid’ of trade war after Trump threatens new tariffs
Former speaker Herminie wins Seychelles presidential run-off election
US appeals court rejects Trump request to deploy National Guard in Chicago area
Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes amid rising tensions
White House begins mass federal layoffs amid 10-day shutdown
Ukraine says Russian drone strike kills two energy workers in Chernihiv
China issues bounty for Taiwan PsyOps unit for 'separatism'
UN urges US, Venezuela to avoid actions threatening peace amid rising tensions
Trump to hit China with 100% tariffs after Beijing's rare earth curbs
US Muslim group slams Nobel for awarding Venezuela's Machado
Trump set to join leaders, diplomats from Türkiye, Pakistan, other nations at Gaza summit in Egypt
Tempers flare as US shutdown threatens pay of 1.3 million active-duty American troops
White House says Nobel committee's Trump snub was 'politics over peace'
US Senate votes to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria: Senator Wilson
Why jailed leader Marwan Barghouti matters so much for Palestine’s cause
By Murat Sofuoglu