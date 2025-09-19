North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a performance test of new tactical attack drones, calling for rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and greater operational capabilities of unmanned systems, state news agency KCNA has reported.

Kim inspected the test at the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Technology Complex on Thursday, accompanied by senior officials, including Ri Pyong-chol, the party’s top military policy adviser.

He was briefed about the performance and combat applicability of various unmanned armed equipment, including strategic and tactical unmanned reconnaissance aircraft and multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The test conducted that day clearly demonstrated the military strategic value and innovative performance of unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, as well as the excellent combat effectiveness of the Venus series of tactical unmanned attack aircraft," the agency said on Friday.

The North Korean leader expressed satisfaction with the results, stressing that unmanned technologies are becoming central assets in modern warfare.