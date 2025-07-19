Australia on Saturday said it delivered the majority of the 49 pledged M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine for its war with Russia.

“The Albanese Government continues its steadfast support for Ukraine, with the transfer of the first tranche of Australian-gifted M1A1 Abrams tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.

The rest of the tanks will be delivered in the coming months.

The American-made tanks’ deployment to Ukraine comes as a part of the 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($980.4 million) allocated in assistance for Ukraine.