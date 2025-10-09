Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, a pro-Palestine Pakistani activist and former senator, received a hero's welcome upon his return home after being released from detention by Israel following its attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla last week.

Thousands of people, including members of the religiopolitical party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and its student wing, Islami Jamiat Talaba, greeted him at the Islamabad airport on Thursday.

Participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israel and in support of Gaza, where a ceasefire has been in effect partially since Thursday noon, following marathon talks in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Khan, 51, who served one term as a senator until last year, was one of hundreds of international activists illegally abducted last week by Israeli naval forces, who seized about 40 boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the Gaza blockade.

Over 450 activists were detained, the majority of whom have since been deported.

A Pakistani passport does not allow its holders to travel to Israel because Islamabad does not recognise Israel and has linked such a move to the implementation of the two-state solution, which envisions an independent state of Palestine along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khan was deported to Jordan's capital, Amman, on Tuesday, after being released from Israel's illegal detention centre.

Perhaps Khan is the first Pakistani citizen detained by Israel in such an incident.