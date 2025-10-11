WORLD
Iran 'does not believe' Israel will respect Gaza ceasefire
Abbas Araghchi calls Trump’s suggestion of normalising ties with Israel “wishful thinking,” saying Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that commits genocide and kills children.
Araqchi said Tehran welcomes a potential "fair and balanced" US nuclear proposal but sees no reason for talks with European powers. / Photo: AP
October 11, 2025

Iran said it did not have confidence that Israel would respect the terms of a Gaza ceasefire that began a day earlier.

"We warn about the tricks and betrayals of the Zionist regime (Israel) regarding previous agreements. There is absolutely no trust in the Zionist regime," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television on Saturday, pointing to previous ceasefires that have been violated, including in Lebanon.

Iran also described the possibility, suggested by US President Donald Trump, that it could normalise relations with Israel as "wishful thinking".

Late last month, Trump said, "Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," referring to the Abraham Accords — a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term under which Israel normalised diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

"Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children," he said.

On a separate note, Araghchi said that Tehran welcomes a potential "fair and balanced" US nuclear proposal but sees no reason for talks with European powers, noting that Tehran and Washington are exchanging messages through mediators.

