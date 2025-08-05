The UN has urged Israel to implement the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion calling for an end to its occupation activities, as humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate.

"As you are aware, of course, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in its advisory opinion a year ago, called on Israel to cease its occupation activities, and we would urge that Israel implement that and avoid further occupations," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference on Tuesday.

While declining to speculate on the possibility of an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza, Haq reiterated the UN’s call for de-escalation and a complete ceasefire.

"The people of Gaza have suffered for more than 20 months. And at a time when the entire population is suffering from hunger, as I just mentioned, and 96 percent, or almost the entire population, is suffering from inadequate access to clean water, we need to stop the fighting and actually get aid to two million people who are desperately in need of such aid," he said.

Asked whether an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza would impact UN operations, he said: "Again, I don't want to speculate on what might happen. You are aware that we have stayed in Gaza through nearly two years of fighting… even though it's come at a tremendous cost in the loss of more than 300 lives of our people in Gaza."