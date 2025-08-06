WhatsApp has banned more than 6.8 million accounts linked to scam operations in the first half of this year, its parent company Meta said.

“As part of our ongoing proactive work to protect people from scams, WhatsApp detected and banned over 6.8 million accounts linked to scam centres,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meta said the accounts were taken down before many could be used, thanks to investigative insights and enhanced enforcement efforts.

Scam centres often run multiple schemes at once, including cryptocurrency fraud and pyramid schemes, Meta said.

A common red flag is a request for upfront payment in exchange for promised returns or earnings, it added.

Related TRT Global - Yuletide: Meta closes two million accounts amid shopping scam

Safety tips