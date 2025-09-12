Missouri Republicans have handed President Donald Trump a political victory, giving final legislative approval to a redistricting plan that could help Republicans win an additional US House seat in next year's elections.

The Senate vote on Friday sends the redistricting plan to Republican Governor Mike Kehoe for his expected signature to make it law. But opponents immediately announced a referendum petition that, if successful, could force a statewide vote on the new map.

Missouri is the third state to take up mid-decade redistricting in an emerging national battle for partisan advantage ahead of the midterm elections.

Republican lawmakers in Texas passed a new US House map last month aimed at helping their party win five additional seats.

Democratic lawmakers in California countered with their own redistricting plan aimed at winning five more seats, but it still needs voter approval.

Each seat could be critical, because Democrats need to gain just three seats to win control of the House, which would allow them to obstruct Trump's agenda and launch investigations into him.