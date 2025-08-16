WAR ON GAZA
UN says nearly 1,800 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May
Rights office says most fatalities caused by Israeli forces fire near aid sites and convoy routes.
August 16, 2025

The UN human rights office has said that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, an increase of several hundred from its previous figure released at the start of August.

"Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys.

Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli forces," the UN office for the occupied Palestinian territories said in a statement.

The number is up from the 1,373 deaths reported on August 1.

Deathtraps, not aid sites

Gaza’s Civil Defence said at least 38 people were killed by Israeli fire on Friday, including 12 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military said its troops were working to "dismantle Hamas military capabilities" and were taking precautions "to mitigate civilian harm."

On Wednesday, the chief of staff of the Israeli military said plans had been approved for a new ground invasion in Gaza aimed at “defeating Hamas” and “freeing the remaining hostages”.

The aggression is expected to target Gaza City and nearby refugee camps — some of the most densely populated areas of the enclave.

The Israeli government’s plans to expand the genocide have drawn international criticism and domestic pushback.

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread forced starvation in Gaza, where Israel has sharply restricted the entry of humanitarian aid.

