The UN human rights office has said that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, an increase of several hundred from its previous figure released at the start of August.

"Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys.

Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli forces," the UN office for the occupied Palestinian territories said in a statement.

The number is up from the 1,373 deaths reported on August 1.

Deathtraps, not aid sites

Gaza’s Civil Defence said at least 38 people were killed by Israeli fire on Friday, including 12 who were waiting for humanitarian aid.