POLITICS
2 min read
Syria grants full access to chemical weapons sites in shift toward OPCW cooperation: UN official
'The commitment of the new authorities in Syria to fully and transparently cooperate with the OPCW Technical Secretariat is commendable,' says Izumi Nakamitsu
Syria grants full access to chemical weapons sites in shift toward OPCW cooperation: UN official
The OPCW team also had a technical meeting with two Syrian experts and gathered new information that had not been previously revealed. / Photo: DPA
June 6, 2025

The UN's high representative for disarmament affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, on Thursday welcomed Syria's new cooperation with international inspectors as the interim government continues to grant full access to chemical weapons sites in efforts to comply with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Nakamitsu said the evolving political landscape in Syria provides "an important opportunity to obtain long-overdue clarifications on the full extent and scope of the Syrian chemical weapons program."

She said that since March, two OPCW missions visited multiple sites and held meetings with Syrian officials.

"The OPCW team also had a technical meeting with two Syrian experts and gathered new information that had not been previously revealed by the former Syrian authorities," she added.

Nakamitsu praised the new Syrian government for allowing "unfettered access, inter-alia, to sites and people," adding that their "commitment to fully and transparently cooperate with the OPCW Technical Secretariat is commendable."

Saying that "the work ahead will not be easy," she urged Council members to "unite and show leadership in providing the support that this unprecedented effort will require."

Recommended

In August 2013, the former Assad regime launched missiles carrying sarin gas, a fast-acting toxic nerve agent, on Ghouta near the capital Damascus, killing more than 1,400 people, including hundreds of children.

In October of that year, Syria under joined the OPCW.

In April 2021, OPCW member states voted to suspend some of Syria’s membership rights after investigations confirmed the use of chemical weapons in attacks on Al-Lataminah in Hama in 2017 and Idlib in 2018.

In February this year, new Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa met in Damascus with a delegation from the OPCW led by Director-General Fernando Arias Gonzalez.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat