WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel has said that its team of negotiators would depart for Egypt for indirect talks with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Aftermath of fresh Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City. / Reuters
October 5, 2025

Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza for the release of hostages to take place, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

"I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can't release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop," Rubio told CBS News on Sunday.

"There can't be a war going on in the middle of it," the top US diplomat said.

Hamas called for a swift start to a prisoner exchange with Israel, as negotiators were set to meet in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending Israel’s Gaza genocide.

Several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a "real opportunity" to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire.

Recommended

"Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions," a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Israel has said that its team of negotiators would depart for Egypt later on Sunday for indirect talks with Hamas, expected to begin on Monday.

"The team will be leaving tonight, with plans for talks to begin tomorrow," government spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian told reporters, describing the discussions as "technical" in nature.

RelatedTRT World - Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza

Explore
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Freedom aid flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, organisers say
Italy's Meloni says she and her ministers have been denounced to ICC for Gaza genocide complicity
In pictures: Worldwide protests as Israel’s brutal war on Gaza enters third year
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
9 major lies Israel promoted after October 7, 2023 to justify genocide in Gaza
By Noureldein Ghanem
European MPs slam Israel over flotilla raid, demand release of activists
US statement notes 1,200 Israeli victims, but skips 67,000+ Palestinians killed in genocide
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Hamas renews commitment to resistance on second anniversary of Gaza genocide
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Interactive: Gaza’s amputee children in Israel’s two-year genocide
By Nurdan Erdogan
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations