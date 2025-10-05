Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza for the release of hostages to take place, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.
"I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can't release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop," Rubio told CBS News on Sunday.
"There can't be a war going on in the middle of it," the top US diplomat said.
Hamas called for a swift start to a prisoner exchange with Israel, as negotiators were set to meet in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending Israel’s Gaza genocide.
Several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a "real opportunity" to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire.
"Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions," a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Israel has said that its team of negotiators would depart for Egypt later on Sunday for indirect talks with Hamas, expected to begin on Monday.
"The team will be leaving tonight, with plans for talks to begin tomorrow," government spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian told reporters, describing the discussions as "technical" in nature.