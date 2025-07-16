Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has condemned recent Israeli air strikes targeting central Damascus, calling them a deliberate attempt to undermine Syria’s efforts toward peace, stability, and security.

“The latest attack by Israel on central Damascus — following its previous military interventions in southern Syria — constitutes an act of sabotage against Syria’s attempts to restore peace and order,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara warned that such actions threaten to derail a rare opportunity for the war-torn country to move toward normalisation.

“The Syrian people today face a historic opportunity to live in peace and reintegrate with the international community,” the statement added.

Türkiye called on all stakeholders who support a political resolution in Syria to contribute constructively to the government’s efforts to establish calm.

