TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes on Damascus as attempt to derail Syria's path to stability
Ankara says Israeli air strikes on Damascus threaten to derail Syria's historic chance for peace, urging all parties to support calm and reintegration efforts.
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes on Damascus as attempt to derail Syria's path to stability
Türkiye warns that Israeli attacks threaten to derail a rare opportunity for Syria to move toward normalisation. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 16, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has condemned recent Israeli air strikes targeting central Damascus, calling them a deliberate attempt to undermine Syria’s efforts toward peace, stability, and security.

“The latest attack by Israel on central Damascus — following its previous military interventions in southern Syria — constitutes an act of sabotage against Syria’s attempts to restore peace and order,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara warned that such actions threaten to derail a rare opportunity for the war-torn country to move toward normalisation.

“The Syrian people today face a historic opportunity to live in peace and reintegrate with the international community,” the statement added.

Türkiye called on all stakeholders who support a political resolution in Syria to contribute constructively to the government’s efforts to establish calm.

RelatedTRT Global - What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?

Israeli attacks on Syria

Recommended

Several people have been injured as Israel renewed air strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, after an earlier strike targeting the Syrian army’s General Staff Complex in the city injured at least two people, according to the state news agency SANA.

An Israeli strike was also reported near the presidential complex.

Israel renewed its air strikes in Sweida in southern Syria on Wednesday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties