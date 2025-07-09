Alexander Kurenkov flew to Baku not merely as Russia's emergency minister attending a routine session of the International Civil Defense Organization. Putin's former personal aide, a man from the innermost circle, arrived with a special mission — to extinguish a diplomatic fire threatening to burn down one of Russia's key connections to the South Caucasus.

Officially, it's about electing the organization's secretary-general, which unites emergency services from over 60 countries. Unofficially, it's Moscow's attempt to preserve relations with Azerbaijan at any cost — a country that has become critically important for a Russia facing challenges due to the Ukraine war.

The Price of Pride

Events unfolded rapidly and painfully. First, two Azerbaijanis died reportedly during detention by Russian law enforcement in Yekaterinburg. Then followed arrests of "ethnic group" members and reports of increasing scrutiny on Azerbaijanis in Russian cities. Baku responded in kind — firmly and demonstratively.

Azerbaijani media showed about a dozen detained Russians with visible signs of injury. They were accused of drug trafficking and cybercrime. Azerbaijani authorities also carried out searches at Sputnik's Baku office, leading to several detentions. Cultural events connected to Russia were put on hold. Russian citizens complained about frequent document checks in Azerbaijan "with the use of force," while officials in Baku reject all accusations.

Azerbaijan's response was firm. After the deaths of the Azerbaijanis, Baku signaled it was no longer willing to play by the old rules.

The Geopolitics of Weakness

Russia in 2025 is no longer in a position to exert the same level of influence over its partners. Four years of war in Ukraine have highlighted both military challenges and a significant reduction of influence in the post-Soviet space.

The Karabakh conflict flared up with new force just days after Russia's withdrawal from the Kharkiv region in September 2022. In November 2020, Russia was able to help broker a ceasefire between both sides. By 2023, Russian diplomats could only "express extreme concern" while watching Azerbaijan restored its constitutional order in the region with the acquiescence of Russian peacekeepers.

In spring 2024, the Russian contingent prematurely left Karabakh, transforming Russia in Azerbaijani authorities' eyes into a power that had lost initiative and influence. After the incident with the AZAL passenger plane shot down by Russian air defense, President Ilham Aliyev made it clear: he was not prepared to deal with the Russian leader's "messengers" and demanded equal dialogue.

Energy Dependence

But the main reason for Russian restraint is not diplomatic courtesy but cold economic calculation. While Moscow was earning super-profits from the European gas market, cooperation with Baku was not critically important. After losing European buyers due to sanctions, Azerbaijan with access to the Caspian Sea became a crucial alternative for Russia in restoring export volumes.

The scheme was elegant: Azerbaijan buys Russian gas for domestic needs while redirecting its own volumes through Gazprom contracts to European countries. This isn't prohibited by sanctions and could become economically mutually beneficial. Azerbaijan currently supplies almost 13 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe out of total exports of 24-25 billion — half its production. By definition, Baku cannot double supplies as promised to the EU without Russian help.

The Logistics Trap

Azerbaijan also controls the key "North-South" transport corridor for Russia. This route between Russia and Iran has three branches: the sea route through the Caspian, the road through Central Asia, and the western route through Dagestan and Azerbaijan. The latter is the most profitable due to developed infrastructure and the largest cargo volumes.

This is a critically important artery for trade with Iran and access to India. Russia has strategic plans to develop this road for access to the Persian Gulf and wealthy Arab countries. The Chinese economic corridor "One Belt, One Road" also passes through Azerbaijan, making the route especially advantageous.

The alternative route through Central Asia is much more complex and expensive due to mountains and few roads. Losing the Azerbaijani route would significantly undermine Russian plans for economic expansion southward.

Vanished Leverage