Israel’s Security Cabinet has deliberately avoided using the term “occupation” about the Gaza Strip in its latest official decisions, opting instead for “control,” a move legal analysts say is aimed at evading international legal responsibilities toward Palestinian civilians.

According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, unnamed political sources confirmed that the shift in terminology was made for “legal reasons,” though they admitted the actual goal “remains full military occupation” of the enclave.

The distinction carries major implications under international humanitarian law.

If Israel officially declares itself as “occupying” Gaza, it would be bound by the Geneva Conventions to provide services, ensure public order, and assume full responsibility for civilian harm, potentially opening the door to international accountability and prosecution before the International Criminal Court.

The New York Times, citing Israeli security officials, said that “full control over Gaza could take up to five years of sustained combat.”

Satellite images published by NBC News on Thursday showed the Israeli military massing troops and equipment near Gaza's border, indicating a possible escalation in military operations.

Early Friday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

His office claimed the military is preparing to “take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian aid outside combat zones.”