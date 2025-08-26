On Sunday, filmmaker Woody Allen made a virtual appearance at Moscow International Film Week , a relatively new Russian film festival, where he discussed his admiration for Russian cinema and reflected on past visits to the country.

The event, held in a packed Moscow theatre, was moderated by Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded sharply, condemning Allen’s participation as “a disgrace and an insult” to Ukrainian filmmakers and civilians affected by Russia’s attacks in Ukraine.

In a statement posted online, the ministry accused Allen of deliberately turning “a blind eye” to Russia’s alleged atrocities in Ukraine and criticised the festival as a gathering of “Putin supporters and voices”.

Footage aired by Russian state TV showed the filmmaker addressing a tightly packed movie theatre from a massive screen.