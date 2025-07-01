US
3 min read
What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ - the migrant detention centre surrounded by alligators?
Donald Trump is visiting the facility today.
What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ - the migrant detention centre surrounded by alligators?
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump is set to visit Alligator Alcatraz on Tuesday. / Reuters
July 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump will attend Tuesday’s official opening of a migrant detention centre dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” that has been built in a reptile-filled Florida swamp.

Critics of Trump’s irregular immigration crackdown have called the idea inhumane, while environmental protesters oppose its construction in a national park.

But the White House has openly embraced the nickname, comparing it to the notorious former Alcatraz prison on an island in San Francisco Bay, which Trump also wants to reopen.

“There is only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight. It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump’s policies bring cash bonanza for private prison companies

Asked if the scaly-skinned predators were a “design feature,” Leavitt replied: “When you have illegal murderers and rapists and heinous criminals in a detention facility surrounded by alligators, yes I do think that's a deterrent for them to try to escape.”

While Trump administration officials routinely highlight the targeting of violent criminals, many migrants without any charges have also been swept up in the crackdown.

Rivers of grass

Florida, the southeastern state governed by conservative Republican Ron DeSantis, announced last week that it was constructing the site at an estimated cost of $450 million.

It sits on an abandoned airfield in the heart of a sprawling network of mangrove forests, imposing marshes and “rivers of grass” that form the Everglades conservation area.

The Everglades National Park is particularly known as a major habitat for alligators, with an estimated population of around 200,000. They can reach up to 15 feet in length when fully grown.

Alligators and pythons

Recommended

Attacks by alligators on humans are relatively rare in Florida.

Across the entire state, there were 453 “unprovoked bite incidents” between 1948 and 2022, 26 of which resulted in human fatalities, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

But authorities have played up the risk.

“If people get out, there's not much waiting for them, other than alligators and pythons,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said recently as he described the detention camp.

He also described the site as a “low-cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility, because you don't need to invest that much in the perimeter.”

The White House’s Leavitt said it would be a 5,000-bed facility, but Florida authorities have said it would house about 1,000 “criminal aliens”.

Trump’s administration is playing up “Alligator Alcatraz” as it drums up support for a huge tax and spending bill that the president is trying to push through Congress this week.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” contains funding for Trump’s immigration crackdown, including an increase in places in detention centres.

“I can’t wait for it to open,” Trump’s immigration czar Tom Homan told reporters on Monday when asked about ‘Alligator Alcatraz’.

The deportation drive is part of a broader campaign of harsh optics on migration, including raids in Los Angeles that sparked protests against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks