Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the family and relatives of 6-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed while trapped in a vehicle during an Israeli attack in Gaza.

During Wednesday's meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan paid special attention to the younger family members, as well as holding video calls with some family members who could not attend in person.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was also present at the meeting.

Rajab became trapped in her family car on January 29, 2024 after it came under Israeli army fire in Gaza City and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.