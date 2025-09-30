US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has said more senior commanders will be removed as part of sweeping reforms to military culture, fitness and leadership standards.

"We have been and will continue to be judicious but also expeditious … more leadership changes will be made," Hegseth told more than 800 generals and admirals at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

He said the military’s culture had been shaped by leaders who embraced what he called misplaced priorities.

"It's nearly impossible to change a culture with the same people who helped create or even benefited from that culture," he said.

"An entire generation of generals and admirals were told that they must parrot the insane fallacy that 'our diversity is our strength.'"

He criticised senior leaders for focusing on diversity and climate issues rather than combat readiness.

"No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction or gender delusions, no more debris," he said, accusing politicians of forcing the military to promote leaders "based on race, gender quotas and historic so-called firsts."

Hegseth warned officers resistant to the new approach: "If the words I'm speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should … resign."

New directives