Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with US President Donald Trump during the dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife in honour of the leaders participating in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit and their spouses.

Erdogan and Trump discussed regional, global issues as well as bilateral ties in meeting during NATO summit in The Hague, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish president welcomed Israel-Iran ceasefire "achieved through US President Trump's efforts", urging lasting peace, an end to the Gaza genocide and dialogue on Russia-Ukraine war.

"Erdogan highlighted strong potential for cooperation with US in energy, investment and defence, noting advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target," AA reported.

Both leaders underlined the importance of strengthening NATO's deterrence as leading allies in the Alliance, it said.

While President Erdogan thanked Trump for brokering Iran-Israel truce, he also expressed concerns about the ongoing crisis in besieged Gaza, said TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reporting from The Hague.

Who's flanking Erdogan?