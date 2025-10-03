TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
The Turkish president says halting Israel's attacks is essential for the success of efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.
US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan shake hands as they meet at the White House in Washington DC, September 25, 2025. / Reuters
October 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday, held at Washington's request, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United States as well as the situation in Gaza.

Erdogan noted that his recent visit to Washington had further strengthened ties, stressing the need for steps to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly the defence industry.

On Gaza, Erdogan said Türkiye is working intensively to promote peace and stability not only in Gaza but across the wider region. He welcomed international initiatives toward that goal and underlined that Türkiye has accelerated its diplomatic contacts in pursuit of peace.

The Turkish president emphasised that halting Israel's attacks was essential for the success of efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
