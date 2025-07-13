WAR ON GAZA
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Youssef was raised for nearly two years in harsh prison conditions, facing medical neglect and poor nutrition.
Israel kills world’s youngest freed prisoner in Gaza. / AA
July 13, 2025

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy, once known as the world’s youngest freed prisoner, was killed in an Israeli air strike on central Gaza, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office.

Youssef al-Zuq died after an Israeli drone struck his family’s apartment on Al-Thawra Street in Gaza City in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, the office said in a statement.

Zuq was born in 2008 inside Israel’s Hasharon Prison after his mother, Fatima al-Zuq, was arrested in 2007 while pregnant.

She had been leaving Gaza for medical treatment when she was detained by Israeli forces.

Fatima later discovered her pregnancy while in detention and gave birth behind bars.

She raised Youssef for nearly two years in harsh prison conditions, facing medical neglect, poor nutrition, and lack of proper care for her newborn, according to past rights group reports.

The two were released in 2009 as part of a deal in which Israel freed 19 Palestinian women in exchange for a videotape proving Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was alive in Hamas custody.

Shalit was later released in a larger 2011 prisoner exchange.

Saturday’s attack that killed Youssef al-Zuq was one of multiple deadly Israeli strikes across Gaza.

At least 100 Palestinians, including 27 aid seekers, were killed in Israeli air strikes that hit multiple locations across Gaza on Saturday, according to medical sources.

SOURCE:AA
