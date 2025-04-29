BIZTECH
2 min read
China's Xi supports AI and 'Global South' opportunity amid global trade tensions
Xi urges Shanghai to accelerate efforts to turn itself into a technological and innovation hub with global influence and strive to be at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) development and governance, state news agency Xinhua says.
China's Xi supports AI and 'Global South' opportunity amid global trade tensions
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Dilma Rousseff, President of New Development Bank, as he visits the multilateral bank of BRICS member nations, in Shanghai, China April 29, 2025. / REUTERS
April 29, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pushed for breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and underscored China’s leading role in the "Global South".

Although Xi did not reference the trade war started by US President Donald Trump during his visit to Shanghai on Tuesday, the implicit message was clear: China can develop its own leading technology and has alternative markets.

"It's a show of strength," said Alfred Wu, a China expert at National University of Singapore.

Xi's Shanghai trip, his first to China's main international financial hub since November 2023, comes at a time when the tariff fight with the US has raised the stakes for global economic growth, and as Beijing pursues AI development in the wake of the global success of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

On Tuesday, he urged Shanghai to accelerate efforts to turn itself into a technological and innovation hub with global influence and strive to be at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) development and governance, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi also urged the city to expand its exploration of AI models and said more supportive policies for the technology should be rolled out, as he visited an incubation lab for AI startups and tried on a set of smart glasses.

In addition, the Chinese president visited the Shanghai-based New Development Bank, a multilateral lender of BRICS member nations, and met its president, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, Xinhua said.

RelatedWhy 2024 was a watershed year for the rise of BRICS
Recommended

China is ready to strengthen project cooperation with the bank and share development experience with other member countries, Xi said during his visit, adding that the collective rise of the Global South had become an important force in safeguarding world peace, the report said.

The visit to the NDB underlines how Xi wants to continue to position China as the leader of the Global South, Wu said.

"China wants to offer an alternative to the world against the US-dominant global order."

The concept of the Global South emerged to designate developing, emerging or lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere, and replace the term "Third World" generally used during the 1945-90 Cold War.

In November, Xi announced a raft of measures designed to support the Global South at a gathering of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies in Rio de Janeiro.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent