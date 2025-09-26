Indicted former FBI chief James Comey declared his innocence on Thursday and said he was ready to face the criminal charges against him.

"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine living any other way," he said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I'm not afraid, and I hope you're not either," he said.

Former FBI Director was indicted on Wednesday on allegations of obstruction and making a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 related to Comey's testimony about Russian interference during the 2016 US presidential election, in which Trump won his first term in office.

The move from the US Justice Department (DOJ) comes just days after President Trump issued a public demand for the DOJ to act "now" to bring charges against Comey.

"No one is above the law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

"Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

The indictment against Comey comes in the wake of Trump ousting the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Seibert, who, according to sources from media reports, had expressed doubts internally about bringing charges against Comey, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, after Trump appointed Seibert to lead the office.