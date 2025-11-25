An Israeli report has cited a significant rise in academic boycotts targeting researchers and institutions in Israel, even after the Gaza ceasefire.

The report, prepared by the Academic Boycott of Israel Monitoring Team, which was established by the Committee of University Presidents in Tel Aviv, said Israel’s negative image in Europe appears "so deeply entrenched that political moves alone are not enough to shift public perception."

The report, published by The Marker, the economic version of the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz, noted that the truce in the genocidal war did not reduce boycott pressure.

Instead, "the opposite occurred," with a spike in cases filed by institutions and individual academics, it added.

The team warned that expanding forms of academic boycott could push Israeli higher education into "dangerous isolation that poses a real strategic threat to its international standing."

Israel faces deepening isolation

In mid-September, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged for the first time that Israel had entered "a kind of isolation," saying the country must prepare for a more self-reliant economy.