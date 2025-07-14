BIZTECH
2 min read
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Terrorist financing is a top concern for the US, which wants to prevent Hezbollah from using the Lebanese financial system to re-establish itself after recent setbacks.
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
People walk outside Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut / Reuters
July 14, 2025

Lebanon's central bank has signed an agreement with K2 Integrity, a US risk management advisory firm, to combat illegal activities and fraud, Lebanese media reported on Monday.

The agreement is part of Banque du Liban’s broader effort to remove Beirut from the “grey list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international policy-making and standard-setting body dedicated to combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Countries on FATF’s grey list are subject to increased monitoring by the intergovernmental organisation for their inadequate safeguards against financial fraud, and they face difficulty in raising funds. 

The size of the Lebanese economy has contracted by nearly 40 percent since 2019 when a financial crunch hit an already crisis-ridden country.

The country’s economy sustained further blows when Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that simultaneously operates as a political party and a non-state militia, joined Hamas in the fight against Israel after October 2023. 

Subsequently, Tel Aviv conducted repeated air strikes that escalated into a ground offensive.

Recommended

The Lebanese government has shown willingness to disarm Hezbollah, a move that may significantly improve economic conditions and pave the way for financial aid from countries like the US and Saudi Arabia.

The US has promised economic aid to the Lebanese government if it fully disarms Hezbollah, a proposal that the Iran-backed group is opposing. Both the US and Israel consider Hezbollah a terrorist organisation.

Terrorist financing and money laundering are top concerns for the US, which wants to prevent Hezbollah from using the Lebanese financial system to re-establish itself after recent setbacks.

In April, the newly appointed governor of Lebanon's central bank vowed to fight money laundering and terrorist financing.

FATF placed Lebanon on its list of countries requiring special scrutiny last year in a move many worried could discourage the foreign investment it needed to recover from a 2019 financial crisis that is still felt today.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children