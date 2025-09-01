ChatGPT parent OpenAI is scouting local partners to set up a data centre in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has formally registered as a legal entity in India and has begun building a local team.

The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base.

The plan to build a large new data centre could mark a major step forward in Asia for OpenAI's Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure push, Bloomberg News reported.