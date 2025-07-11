US
2 min read
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas says the number of staff cuts is close to 1,800, which was in a notification to Congress earlier this year.
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
The department employed over 80,000 people worldwide last year, according to a fact sheet, with around 17,700 in domestic roles. / Reuters
July 11, 2025

The US State Department said it will "soon" implement a plan to reduce its workforce, after the Supreme Court cleared the way for mass layoffs sought by President Donald Trump.

"In May, the secretary reviewed and approved thoughtful plans submitted by the bureaus, which included a targeted reduction in domestic workforce," Michael Rigas, deputy secretary of state for management and resources, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Soon, the department will be communicating with individuals affected by the reduction in force," said Rigas.

A senior State Department official told journalists that the emailed notifications would be sent "in one day."

The announcement by the department came just two days after the Supreme Court lifted a block imposed by a lower court on Trump's plans to potentially lay off tens of thousands of government employees.

RelatedTRT Global - US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs

How many?

Recommended

Rigas did not specify the number of staff that will be cut, but when asked how it compares to a figure of 1,800 from a notification to Congress earlier this year, the senior State Department official said: "I would say that is pretty close."

The official also said that only personnel on US soil would be affected and that there are no plans at this time to cut the number of staff abroad.

The department employed over 80,000 people worldwide last year, according to a fact sheet, with around 17,700 in domestic roles.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a major restructuring of his department at the end of April, sharing an article on social media site X that suggested plans for cuts to 15 percent of staff.

Critics say the scale of cuts floated will lessen US influence globally and make it hard for many departments to carry out their missions.

Since returning to the White House in late January, Trump has made reducing the federal workforce one of his main priorities, pursuing drastic cuts to jobs and spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was previously headed by his former close advisor, Elon Musk.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks