US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
Lawmakers from California, including Ro Khanna and Nancy Pelosi, press the Trump administration to act after Israel detained 21 Americans during the flotilla raid in international waters.
The lawmakers also urged the administration to arrange the logistics of a plane to ensure their speedy recovery. / Reuters
a day ago

More than 20 California Democrats, led by Congressman Ro Khanna and including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called on US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intervene for the release of American citizens detained by Israel after the Global Sumud Flotilla was seized in international waters last week.

In a letter sent Monday to Rubio, the lawmakers said 21 US citizens remain in Israeli custody, among them David Adler, co-general coordinator of Progressive International, and Californians Tommy Marcus, Geraldine Ramirez, and Logan Hollarsmith.

Adler had joined the flotilla as part of what lawmakers described as a “non-violent mission to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.”

RelatedTRT World - Trump says Hamas 'agreeing to important points' as Gaza talks continue in Egypt

“Do everything in your power”

“We call on you to immediately do everything in your power to ensure the release of these U.S. citizens and to ensure their fair and safe treatment,” the letter read. 

The lawmakers also urged the administration to “arrange the logistics of a plane to ensure their speedy recovery.”

Israeli naval forces illegally intercepted and seized the flotilla in the international waters last Wednesday, detaining more than 470 activists from over 50 countries. 

The convoy was carrying medical supplies and humanitarian aid aimed at breaking Israel’s nearly 18-year blockade of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and devastated the enclave, leaving most of its 2.4 million residents displaced and facing starvation.

RelatedTRT World - UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
