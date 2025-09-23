Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the "unjust isolation" of Turkish Cypriots, calling on the international community to end this half-century practice.
In his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdogan emphasised that the island of Cyprus has "two states and two peoples" and stressed that "the Turkish Cypriots will not accept being a minority".
He said Türkiye wants the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to be a "basin of stability", where all parties' legitimate interests are respected, and expressed readiness for constructive cooperation.
On the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan reiterated that "there are no winners in war, no losers in a just peace", vowing to "continue efforts for a ceasefire".
He also urged the international community to act to stop the bloodshed in Sudan and establish sustainable peace, adding that Türkiye will also "continue to support the peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)".
Turning to South Asia, Erdogan said the Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue based on UN Security Council resolutions.
The Turkish president noted that Türkiye is strengthening ties with its NATO ally, the United States, across many fields, "especially trade, investment, energy, and the defence industry".
He reiterated his longstanding call for global reform, saying, "Türkiye will patiently continue its struggle to build a more just world. Until a system is established in which the righteous are powerful, not the powerful righteous, we will continue to say that the world is bigger than five."
Besides conflicts and regional tensions, Erdogan also addressed overlooked global issues, including artificial intelligence and the family.
He warned that "artificial intelligence technologies should be used for the benefit of humanity, not as a new tool of domination.”
The Turkish president added that the institution of the family is "under threat as never before", pledging that Türkiye will continue to defend it.