WORLD
1 min read
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, Argentina
Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service orders evacuation of beaches in Antarctic Territory and Magallanes Region.
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile, Argentina
Argentine authorities did not issue any immediate reports of casualties or damage. / TRT World
May 2, 2025

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, the United States Geological Survey has reported.

Chilean authorities issued an evacuation alert on Friday for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, in the country's far south.

The quake struck approximately 219 kilometres (136 miles) south of Argentina at 1258 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to an initial assessment by the agency.

Argentine authorities did not issue any immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Recommended

However, Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) estimated the quake's magnitude at 7.8, locating it 305 kilometres south of Puerto Williams and issuing a tsunami warning to coastal areas.

As a precaution, Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) has ordered the evacuation of beaches in the Antarctic Territory and Magallanes Region.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font urged residents to follow official instructions, stating, X: “We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region. Our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats