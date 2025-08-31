WORLD
2 min read
Terror group PKK/YPG detains dozens of pro-Damascus tribespeople in Syria's Al Hasakah province
PKK/YPG terrorists launched simultaneous raids on Guweiran, Aziziye, Nashwa, Hashman, and Zuhur neighbourhoods, according to local sources.
Terror group PKK/YPG detains dozens of pro-Damascus tribespeople in Syria's Al Hasakah province
Militants abduct over 50 Arab tribespeople, including women, accusing them of Daesh ties, while looting homes and assaulting residents. / AA
August 31, 2025

The terrorist organisation YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, detained dozens of members of Arab tribes aligned with the Damascus government in overnight raids in Syria's northeastern Al Hasakah province, accusing them of links to Daesh.

According to local sources, PKK/YPG militants launched simultaneous raids late Saturday on the Guweiran, Aziziye, Nashwa, Hashman, and Zuhur neighbourhoods in Al Hasakah during the night.

During the raids, the militants abducted more than 50 Arab tribespeople, including women, accusing them of being affiliated with Daesh, and also looted homes and assaulted residents.

Condemnation from Hasakah activists

Hasakah-based academics, activists, and media representatives issued a statement condemning the abductions of Arab tribespeople by the PKK/YPG.

The statement called for the immediate release of those detained. It described the incidents as a clear “human rights violation,” warning that the practices of the PKK/YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) pose a serious threat to social peace.

Recommended

The statement urged the Syrian government to fulfil its responsibility to protect civilians and warned that if such pressures continue, a new wave of social tensions in the region will be inevitable.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist agenda.

The SDF, largely controlled by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, was highlighted in the statement.

Since the ouster of Bashar al Assad last year after 24 years in power, the Syrian government has stepped up security measures. Assad fled to Russia in December, marking the end of the Ba'ath Party’s rule since 1963.

A transitional administration, headed by President Ahmed al Sharaa, took office in January.

RelatedTRT Global - PKK/YPG abducts children in Syria for armed recruitment
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations