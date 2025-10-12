WORLD
1 min read
Three Qatari diplomats killed in a car crash in Egypt
Two diplomats were also injured in the crash ahead of the international summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Three Qatari diplomats killed in a car crash in Egypt
An Egyptian traffic policeman guards in Peace Square, after Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza [FILE]. / Reuters
October 12, 2025

Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egyptian media has reported.

Two diplomats were injured in the crash when the Qatari delegation's car crashed while travelling on the main road in South Sinai early on Sunday.

Authorities were alerted about the accident on the road between Sharm El-Sheikh and Taba.

The deceased were taken to the morgue at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, while the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Recommended

Sharm El-Sheikh will host an international Gaza summit on Monday, to be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, with the attendance of than 20 countries.

The summit seeks to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to an Egyptian presidential statement.

RelatedTRT World - Egyptian president calls for deploying international forces in Gaza

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu