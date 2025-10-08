The TRT World digital team’s videos have been nominated as finalists in five categories at the prestigious Lovie Awards, which celebrate excellence in European digital media and storytelling.
The recognition spans documentary, animation, editing, social content, and news, reflecting the team’s commitment to impactful journalism and innovative storytelling.
Here are details about the videos that have reached the finals:
Horrors of Syria’s Notorious Prisons nominated in the category of General Video / News & Politics
This investigative digital feature exposes the brutal reality inside Syria’s notorious prisons following the fall and escape of Bashar al Assad.
Drawing on survivor testimonies and visual reconstructions, it sheds light on torture, disappearances, and the regime’s machinery of repression, offering a chilling yet vital account of one of the darkest chapters in the region’s recent history.
Techno-Oligarchy nominated for Performance & Craft / Best Editing
In this hard-hitting explainer, Techno-Oligarchy explores how a handful of tech billionaires have come to wield unprecedented control over our digital lives.
Through sharp editing and impactful storytelling, it examines the power dynamics shaping the modern world — where technology, politics, and wealth intersect.
Could Iron Dome Be Cracked? nominated for Best Use of Animation
This visually engaging explainer breaks down one of the most talked-about defence systems in the world—Israel’s Iron Dome.
Using advanced animation, it demystifies how the system works, its limitations, and whether evolving technology and tactics could ever overcome it
Muslims: Dutch ‘Others’ Series nominated for Social Content Series & Campaigns / Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Part of TRT World’s digital documentary series Muslims: Dutch ‘Others’ Series, this episode focuses on the experiences of Muslims in the Netherlands.
It delves into identity, belonging, and discrimination in a country often seen as a symbol of liberal Europe, amplifying voices that are too often left out of the national conversation.
Gaza Sunbirds: Against All Odds nominated for Branded Entertainment / Documentary
This powerful short documentary tells the story of Gaza’s paracycling team, the Gaza Sunbirds, who continue to train and dream of representing Palestine on the world stage despite living under siege and amid the devastation of war.
The film captures their resilience, unity, and hope, standing as a testament to the human spirit against impossible odds
