Israel in talks with several countries on forced transfer of Gaza’s Palestinians: Israeli media
Israeli Channel 12 reports progress with Indonesia, Somaliland; South Sudan denies discussing issue with Israel.
August 14, 2025

Israel is in contact with four countries and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland to explore the forced transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli media said on Thursday, in a move widely condemned as a violation of international law.

Channel 12 reported “progress” in talks with Indonesia and Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not internationally recognised.

The outlet named Indonesia, Libya, Uganda, South Sudan, and Somaliland as the parties involved in the discussions.

Citing an unnamed Israeli source, it reported that some countries have shown “more openness” to receiving Palestinians displaced by the Gaza war, though no agreements have been reached.

As of Thursday morning, the only official response came from South Sudan, whose Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday denying reports of any discussions with Israel, calling them “baseless” and not reflective of its official policy.

Israeli media also reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel arrived in South Sudan on Wednesday in the first visit by an Israeli official to the country, with speculation that her trip was linked to the relocation plans.

Plans to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza have been widely rejected by the Palestinians, Arab states, and much of the international community as a violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 61,700 Palestinians.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
