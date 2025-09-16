Google said on Tuesday it was investing $6.8 billion in the UK over the next two years to help power the country's AI drive, ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump.

The funds would go towards the company's "capital expenditure, research and development ... and encompasses Google DeepMind with its pioneering AI research in science and healthcare," Google said in a statement.

Google was on Tuesday set to open a data centre in Waltham Cross, eastern Hertfordshire, which it announced last year with a $1 billion investment.

Tuesday's announcement would be on top of the monies already pledged, a Google spokesperson told AFP.

Trump was due to land in Britain later on Tuesday for a historic second state visit that will see the UK government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer spare no effort in trying to flatter the mercurial American president.

Trump will be accompanied by a "significant" number of US tech CEOs when he meets with Starmer at his country residence on Thursday, a senior US official said.

They would include the heads of chip giant Nvidia and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, US media reported.

"This visit will highlight a new science and technology partnership that will include billions of dollars in new investment," the US official told reporters, including AFP.

The two countries are set to sign agreements worth about $13.6 billion, including one to speed up development of a new nuclear project as well as what British officials call "a world-leading tech partnership".

Starmer on Sunday already hailed plans by US finance firms, including PayPal and Citigroup to invest $1.7 billion in the UK.

The nuclear partnership promises faster regulatory approval and several new private sector investment deals for nuclear projects, as the UK strives to meet net zero and energy security targets.

Trump’s unprecedented second UK state visit

As wars still rage in Ukraine and the Middle East, and major economies grapple with US tariffs, Britain hopes the pageantry of its monarchy can help keep Trump on side.

But controversies over sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and free-speech culture wars could make for some awkward moments when Trump sits down with Britain's embattled PM Starmer.

Trump has long been fascinated with the royal family and will be treated to a carriage procession with King Charles III and a grand state banquet at Windsor Castle.

He will also be kept far away from crowds and protesters, keeping outside London, where a large demonstration has been called against the 79-year-old Republican.

Labour leader Starmer is not a natural bedfellow for right-wing firebrand Trump, but has worked to win him over since his return to the White House in January.

"This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Starmer said as he hand-delivered a letter from the king to Trump in the Oval Office in February inviting him for the state visit.