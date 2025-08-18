US President Donald Trump reposted a message by a user on his Truth Social platform that said Ukraine must be ready to give up part of its territories to Russia.

“Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia; otherwise, the longer the war goes on, they will keep losing even more land!!” the post on Sunday said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said both Russia and Ukraine need to “make concessions” to have a peace agreement.

"You can't have a peace deal between two warring factions unless both sides agree to give up something. Otherwise, if one side gets everything they want, that's not a peace deal. It's called surrender," he told Fox News.

He identified key remaining issues from Friday’s summit in Anchorage, Alaska, between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "where the territorial lines are going to be, questions about long-term security guarantees, and who Ukraine can have military alliances with.

"Rubio added that territorial decisions ultimately belong to Ukraine.

"It's their territory. It's their country," he said.

Trump and Putin held a three-hour closed-door meeting in Alaska, with Putin saying they reached an "understanding".