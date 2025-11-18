US social media company X was down for thousands of users worldwide, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector.com.

Users of X, owned by Elon Musk, have faced issues with the site between 1118GTM and 1218GTM, the data showed on Tuesday.

Users in several countries, including Türkiye, the US, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Poland, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom, reported having trouble accessing X.

The shutdown came amid a technical issue at Cloudflare, a US company that provides services to protect millions of websites from harmful attacks.

OpenAI, Facebook, Amazon Web Services (AWS), bet365, Canva, Spotify, BrightHR and League of Legends also suffered outages, according to the tracking site.

"We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," Cloudflare said on its status page.