Far-right British figure Tommy Robinson was arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a central London train station, according to police.
Robinson, whose legal name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was taken into custody in relation to an incident on July 28 at St. Pancras International station.
A video widely circulated on social media appeared to show Robinson near a man lying on the ground.
In a statement, British Transport Police (BTP) said: "Officers from BTP have tonight (4 August) arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July."
"The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of 29 July following the incident at St Pancras," the statement added.
Police confirmed he was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and is now in custody for questioning.
Robinson, a former leader of the far-right English Defence League, has a long history of criminal convictions, including for assault, mortgage fraud, stalking, contempt of court, and public disorder offenses.
In 2023, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail for contempt of court after making false claims online about a Syrian refugee.