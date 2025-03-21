TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns destruction of Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza
Foreign Ministry calls on international community to take concrete, deterrent measures against Israeli actions.
Ministry calls on the international community to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s actions. / AA
March 21, 2025

Türkiye has strongly condemned the destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which was built by Türkiye and operated by local authorities as a cancer treatment center.

"We condemn the destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital by Israel," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry described the attack as part of a broader policy aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable.

"The deliberate targeting of a hospital providing healthcare services to civilians in Gaza is part of Israel’s policy to render Gaza unlivable and force the Palestinian people into displacement.”

It called on the international community to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s actions.

“Systematic state terrorism"

"We urge the international community to take firm and effective steps against Israel’s unlawful attacks and systematic state terrorism," the ministry stated.

The statement also held Israeli leaders responsible for ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

"All those responsible for the genocide in Palestine, particularly (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, will sooner or later be held accountable before international law," it said.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

