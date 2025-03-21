Türkiye has strongly condemned the destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which was built by Türkiye and operated by local authorities as a cancer treatment center.

"We condemn the destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital by Israel," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry described the attack as part of a broader policy aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable.



"The deliberate targeting of a hospital providing healthcare services to civilians in Gaza is part of Israel’s policy to render Gaza unlivable and force the Palestinian people into displacement.”

It called on the international community to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s actions.