POLITICS
2 min read
South Korea’s ruling party picks former PM as new presidential candidate
Earlier, the party had nominated Kim Moon-soo to run in next month’s polls.
South Korea’s ruling party picks former PM as new presidential candidate
FILE PHOTO: South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo meets with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul / Reuters
May 10, 2025

South Korea’s ruling party has replaced its presidential candidate with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, local media reported on Saturday.

The dramatic decision was made after talks between Han and the People Power Party (PPP), which earlier nominated Kim Moon-soo to run in next month’s polls, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The party has summoned an emergency meeting to begin a process for the cancellation of Kim as the party’s candidate. The party is expected to announce its formal decision on Sunday. Kim blasted the move, calling it a “midnight political coup.”

RelatedTRT Global - South Korea’s ex PM enters presidential race


Kim on Saturday also reportedly filed an urgent injunction with a Seoul court to block the PPP leadership’s decision. Earlier, Kim warned that he would take legal and political steps against the party’s decision to replace him as candidate.

“A political coup took place in the dead of night. This anti-democratic act is unprecedented not only in the constitutional history of South Korea but also in the history of the world,” he said.

Recommended

“I will hold those responsible for this situation legally and politically accountable,” he warned.

South Korea will hold a snap presidential election on June 3 after the Constitutional Court removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.

According to a recent JoongAng Ilbo poll, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung remains the front-runner with 47 percent support, followed by Han at 23 percent, Kim at 13 percent, and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok at 4 percent.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan