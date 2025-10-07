WAR ON GAZA
Italy's Meloni says she and her ministers have been denounced to ICC for Gaza genocide complicity
PM Giorgia Meloni says Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Roberto Cingolani, head of defence group Leonardo, have also been reported to ICC in Gaza genocide case.
"I don't believe there is another case like this in the world or in history," says Meloni. / Reuters
October 7, 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that she and two of her ministers have been reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Speaking in an interview with state television broadcaster RAI on Tuesday, Meloni said Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had been denounced, and "I think" also Roberto Cingolani, the head of defence group Leonardo.

"I don't believe there is another case like this in the world or in history," Meloni said.

She did not elaborate on who had brought the case against her and her ministers.

Italy has seen a string of demonstrations over the last week, bringing hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets to protest against the mass killings in Gaza, with many protesters also taking aim at Meloni.

Her right-wing government, generally a staunch supporter of Israel, has distanced itself recently from what it calls its "disproportionate" aggression in Gaza, but has not severed any commercial or diplomatic links, or recognised the state of Palestine.

RelatedTRT World - US statement notes 1,200 Israeli victims, but skips 67,000+ Palestinians killed in genocide

According to Gaza health officials, more than 67,000 people have been killed in Israel's genocide in Gaza. Experts suggest this is an undercount, and the accurate toll could be around 200,000.

Meloni said she was "amazed" by the accusation of complicity in genocide because "anyone who knows the situation is aware that Italy has not authorised new, let's say, arms supplies to Israel after October 7."

In response to her remarks, a Leonardo spokesperson said Cingolani had already expressed the company's position in an interview with daily Corriere della Sera last month when he said the suggestion that it was complicit in genocide was "a very serious frame-up."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
