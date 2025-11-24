Israel raised on Monday the alert level of its air-defence system in the north, a day after killing Hezbollah’s top commander Haitham al-Tabtabai in Beirut.

“The army has decided to raise the alert level of the air-defence system in the north,” Israel’s Army Radio said.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster KAN reported that security assessments “do not expect an exchange of strikes with Hezbollah following the elimination of its chief of staff in Beirut’s southern suburbs.”

However, it added: “Israel is nevertheless preparing for various possible reactions, such as attacks on Israeli targets abroad or strikes from other fronts like Yemen,” in reference to the Houthis.

It noted: “Hezbollah’s decision to refrain from responding may be interpreted by Israel as a green light to continue its assassinations, including expanding operations inside Beirut.”

“In this situation, Hezbollah may opt to respond by targeting Israeli interests abroad,” the broadcaster added.

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah mourned Tabatabai as “a key military commander.”