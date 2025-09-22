Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators in Peru's capital Lima have taken to the streets again following clashes that injured at least 18 people, including police officers and journalists.

The youth-led "Generation Z" collective led another march on Sunday toward the seat of President Dina Boluarte's administration in downtown Lima, where police were deployed in force.

Unrest has been brewing for months in Peru, fuelled by a wave of organised crime and extortion cases. Several opinion polls have shown that many view the government and conservative-majority Congress as corrupt.

Protests intensified this week after the legislature passed a law requiring young adults to join a private pension fund, despite many facing a precarious working environment.

As night fell on Sunday, groups of protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police, with officers firing tear gas in response.

"I am outraged, I feel completely misled by this government... and this Congress that serves the political parties," said Xiomi Aguilar, 28, adding that the parties were "a mafia entrenched in the state."

"Beginning of an awakening”

Jonatan Esquen, an 18-year-old student, said the protest is "the beginning of an awakening, as people are finally realising that young people are more active on social media and in the political arena."

Saturday's clashes, which took place near the presidential and parliamentary buildings, were some of the most violent in Peru this year.

At least 18 people -- including police officers and journalists -- were injured, according to tallies from authorities and independent organisations released on Sunday.

Among the 12 police officers injured were "a female police officer with serious injuries and another officer diagnosed with multiple contusions... who remain under observation" in hospital, according to a police statement.