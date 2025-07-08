WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
US president says he, Israeli prime minister and Hamas want to "get it solved".
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks at a White House cabinet meeting, joined by CIA Chief Ratcliffe and Press Secretary Leavitt, July 8, 2025. / AFP
July 8, 2025

US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff said that he is "hopeful" that a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza will be agreed to by the week's end following progress in proximity talks.

"We had four issues, and now we're down to one after two days of proximity talks," Witkoff said on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting alongside US President Donald Trump.

"So, we are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire," he added.

Witkoff said 10 living hostages and nine deceased will be released under the proposed agreement, expressing hope that "this will lead to a lasting peace in Gaza."

RelatedTRT Global - Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time

‘Tragedy’

Trump called Gaza a "tragedy" during the meeting, and said he will discuss it "almost exclusively" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting later Tuesday.

Recommended

He said that he, Netanyahu, and the "other side," referring to Hamas, want to "get it solved."

The Israeli army has killed more than 57,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he hopes a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia will come “pretty soon.”

He listed recent US mediation efforts around the world and said “hopefully pretty soon a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia” will follow.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan

Explore
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham