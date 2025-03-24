CULTURE
5 things to know about Laylat Al Qadr
Laylat Al Qadr — the night when Prophet Mohammad received the first verses of the Quran — represents the most sacred period in the holy month of Ramadan for the world’s nearly two billion Muslims.
Laylat Al Qadr is also known as the Night of Destiny, but the word "Qadr" in Arabic has many other meanings, including "power, honour and decree." The night is named Laylat Al Qadr because of the utmost significance it is associated with.

On this night, Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran through the mediation of Archangel Gabriel during his retreat in the Cave of Hira, which marks the beginning of his prophethood, according to the Islamic faith.

Muslims believe that whoever prays with absolute sincerity will have their sins forgiven on this night — and the rewards for worship will be multiplied several times over.

It is believed to be the night people's destinies are determined for the year, according to the Quran. (Surah Al Qadr, Chapter 97) Many also believe the "night worth more than 1000 months" holds so much power that it can set the tone for the year to come.

The exact date of Laylat Al Qadr is not known, but it is believed to fall within the last 10 nights of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

