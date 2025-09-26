BIZTECH
1 min read
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Finance ministry says new facility at JBIC will support overseas expansion in strategic sectors.
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
The new JBIC facility will provide financial support for overseas expansion by Japanese companies. [File] / Reuters
September 26, 2025

Japan's finance ministry has said that it will set up an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion investment package agreed in Tokyo's tariff deal with Washington.

Japan and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on the details of the package this month, stating it would focus on investments in sectors such as chips, metals, pharmaceuticals, energy, and shipbuilding to be made by January 2029, which coincides with the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.

Japan's investment package would include equity, loans and loan guarantees from the state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

The new facility at JBIC will provide financial support for overseas expansions by Japanese companies in industries strategically important for Japan's economic security, the ministry said.

Recommended

The ministry also said it revised regulations on JBIC to expand the scope of its investment in developed countries, including the automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

The previous regulations limit JBIC's scope of investments in developed countries to certain sectors compared to those in emerging countries.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says 'massive' trade deal reached with Japan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?