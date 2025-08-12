POLITICS
Trump praises Intel CEO after calling for his resignation
US president has reversed tone on Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, calling his career an “amazing story” after earlier demanding his resignation over China-related claims.
Intel shares rose after Trump softened his stance on the company’s CEO. / AP
August 12, 2025

Less than a week after demanding his resignation, President Donald Trump is now calling the career of Intel's CEO an “amazing story.”

Shares of Intel, which slid last week after CEO Lip-Bu Tan came under fire from the US president, bounced higher before the opening bell on Tuesday.

The attack from Trump came after Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary expressing concern over Tan’s investments and ties to semiconductor firms that are reportedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army.

Cotton asked Intel if Tan had divested from the companies to eliminate any potential conflict of interest.

Trump said on the Truth Social platform Thursday that, “The CEO of Intel is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

Tan was named Intel CEO in March and it is unclear if he has divested his interests in the chip companies.

Tan said in a message to employees that there was misinformation circulating about his past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems and said that he'd “always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards.”

Recommended

‘Amazing story’

After a Monday meeting with Tan at the White House, Trump backed off his demand that Tan resign without hesitation.

“I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Shares of Intel rose more than three percent in premarket trading.

The economic and political rivalry between the US and China is increasingly focused on computer chips, AI and other digital technologies that are expected to shape future economies and military conflicts.

SOURCE:AP
